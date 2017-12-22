MADE WITH LOVE: Just like she made with her neighbour and momma at age seven

Mom kept the original recipe card all these years.

Langley’s own country music artist Karen Lee Batten and her mother Joanne Demers of Abbotsford share the magic of the season recalling this recipe and how it came to be in their possession. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Country music singer and songwriter Karen Lee Batten shares a special treat she’s been making since she was seven years old.

And the Langley musician does it in true country-music style, using some of her mom’s own words to convey the story.

“You were such a social kid and loved knowing all the neighbours. It was always more fun for you to go somewhere else than to stay home,” recounted Mom, Joanne Demers of Abbotsford.

“You were visiting Mrs. Ferguson, an elderly lady down the street, and she had these treats that were super delicious.

“You loved them so much, so she gave you one of her recipe cards and a pen for you to copy the recipe and make them at home.”

That’s exactly what she did.

“So you and I made them at home, and they became a family favourite ever since.”

Even though it was a few years ago, Batten said she remembers it well.

“I remember coming home and making them with my mom.”

It has been something Batten and her mother have done often, together, over the years.

“Sure glad I went into random people’s houses or I may have never known about this gem,” she added with a chuckle.

While she described the recipe she wrote out at age seven as “super easy to understand” and follow, she admits to making a few minor tweaks through the years.

.

Karen Lee’s Delicious Candy Crackers

.

Ingredients:

1 cup of butter (no substitutions)

1 cup of packed brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

52 soda crackers (1 1/2 to 2 sleeves)

1 to 2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips

Almonds, walnuts, or pistachios (shaved or fine chopped) this step is optional, but my fave are almonds.

.

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 400°.

Line a cookie sheet with tinfoil, dull side up. (This makes no difference to how it bakes just easier to remove baking from dull side).

Melt butter, brown sugar and vanilla extract over medium heat constantly stirring until it reaches a full, gentle boil.

Once boiling, remove spoon and let boil for exactly 3 minutes.

During this time, spread soda crackers evenly on cookie sheet/s. (Eat broken ones in the bag.)

Pour sauce over crackers using the back of a spoon to spread evenly to all edges.

Bake for 6 to 7 minutes, or until you see them evenly bubbling. (Drink wine.)

Remove and sprinkle chocolate chips over crackers (they will melt pretty quick), use the back of a spoon to gently spread the chips around. (Looks cool if not perfect)

Sprinkle your choice of crushed nuts on top. (Optional.)

Let cool completely and refrigerate until used. (Or drink some more wine and eat them all yourself!)

.

Note:

Prep time 11 minutes. Bake time, seven minutes. Total time: Start to finish in 18 minutes – and yes, that rhymes.

I make some with nuts, without nuts, with chocolate, and without. I usually double the recipe and mix it up for everyone. Kids LOVE this dessert and they love helping too. Super easy!

.

OTHER LANGLEY ADVANCE HOLIDAY RECIPES:

• Aunt’s egg casserole makes for light work Christmas morn

• Quirky Langley singers share potato salad and dessert recipes

• Christmastime indulgence gets passed down

• Mom’s German cookies always a hit

• Potato recipe that had to be shared

• Holding dear Mom’s handwritten recipes

• How caring for a wounded paratrooper evolved into making cakes

• A treat that no one has to avoid, despite sensitivities

• Cloverdale-Langley City MP Aldag gets heating, beating, and eating

• Christmas toffee a reminder of a mother taken too soon by cancer

• Perfect for holidays or sick days

• The secret ingredient is love – without question

• One councillor’s household obsession

• Adding just the right amount of rum

• Great grandchildren now loving pop’s customized meatballs

• Just like she made with her neighbour and momma at age seven

• Long-time favourite melds sweet and salty