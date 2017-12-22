MADE WITH LOVE: One councillor’s household obsession

It’s not Christmas in the Van Den Broek household without eggnog.

“My husband Rob and I absolutely love it,” shared Langley City Councillor Val Van Den Broek, who started baking these the first Christmas she and Rob were dating some 17 years ago.

“Baking them gets me into the Christmas spirit and reminds me of past Christmases,” she said.

“If you love eggnog, you’ll like these cookies because they’re super easy to make and great for Christmas parties, cookie exchanges, to give out as gifts… my favourite is to top them with nutmeg and pecans… so good!”

Eggnog Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

3/4 cup unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2 egg yolks

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup eggnog

Fresh or ground nutmeg, cocoa, or pecan halves (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325ºF (160ºC).

Measure flour, baking powder, salt and spices into a bowl.

Stir with a fork until well blended.

Measure butter and sugar into a large mixing bowl. Beat at medium speed using an electric mixer for about 2 minutes, or by hand until thoroughly combined.

Beat in egg yolks and vanilla.

While continuing to beat mixture, gradually pour in eggnog. (Eggnog substitute: if you do not have eggnog, use 1/2 cup (125 mL) milk and 1 egg yolk. This will mean a total of three egg yolks are added to the recipe.)

Then, beating mixture on low speed, gradually and continually add flour mixture.

Beat just until all flour is moistened. Over-beating at this stage will toughen the cookies.

Drop rounded teaspoons of dough onto an ungreased baking sheet, leaving at least 1-1/2 inches (3.5 cm) between cookies. If you wish, tops may be decorated with freshly grated nutmeg, ground nutmeg, cocoa or a pecan half.

Bake in centre of preheated oven for 15 to 18 minutes or until very lightly golden around edges.

Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cookies may be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator or frozen.

These cookies are excellent with espresso.

