Teri James

MADE WITH LOVE: Potato recipe that had to be shared

Favourite cook adds just the right spices.

Teri James shares a favourite recipe that she gleaned from a friend.

“Here’s a recipe from one of my favourite cooks, who just happens to be one of my dearest friends,” said James, the executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

“I have had the pleasure of dining at her house when she was cooking these incredible potatoes, and I specifically asked her for the recipe to share with your readers. They’re that good!”

.

English Roast Potatoes with Chili & Turmeric

.

Ingredients

5 1/2 lbs. potatoes

Salt and black pepper

1 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

1/2 tsp. sweet paprika

1/2 tsp. sugar

Pinch of chili flakes (optional)

4 to 5 tbsp. olive oil

1/4 cup butter, cubed

.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 415º.

Peel the potatoes. Quarter length wise and place in a large saucepan of salted cold water. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 8 minutes.

Drain the potatoes in a colander and sprinkle with the turmeric, chili flakes, sugar, paprika and some salt and pepper. Toss in the colander to coat evenly, then drizzle with a little of the olive oil and toss again. It’s okay if the edges of the potatoes break up. Those will turn crispy when roasting in the butter oil mixture!

Leave to steam for 5 minutes.

Put the rest of the olive oil and butter cubes in a roasting tray and place in the oven for a few minutes to heat up. Carefully add the potatoes and toss to coat in the oil.

Roast for 40 to 45 minutes, turning a few times, until crisp and golden.

Drain on kitchen paper and transfer to a warmed dish to serve. Serves 8 to 10.

.

