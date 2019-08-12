Magical ‘little tramp’ performs at Langley City Summer Series

Magician Paul Romhany turned himself into the ‘little tramp’ character created by legendary silent film star Charlie Chaplin during a day devoted to magic at McBurney Plaza. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

For his first trick, magician Paul Romhany transformed himself into the “little tramp” created by Charlie Chaplin.

As he applied his makeup in front of a weekend crowd at McBurney Plaza in Langley City, Romhany explained his fascination with Chaplin began a long time ago.

“As a child in new Zealand, I was obsessed,” Romhany remarked.

Then, he stopped talking and became a silent movie come to life, presenting an appropriately wordless routine of humorous magic tricks.

Romhany was one of three magic acts booked to perform at the Saturday event, which also featured close-up, roving magic, balloon twisting and cotton candy.

READ MORE: McBurney Plaza Summer Series kicks of 5th year

It was part of the free McBurney Plaza Summer Series, fully funded by the Downtown Langley Business Association and the City of Langley.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________