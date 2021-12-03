Willowbrook Shopping Centre has two sessions with Santa for children who may experience sensory overload with traditional mall settings. (Willowbrook photo)

Mall in Langley sets up Santa sessions for kids who may experience sensory overload

Families can enjoy a traditional holiday activity with a modified atmosphere

Santa is making a special visit for local families of children who may experience sensory overload.

Sensory-adapted sessions with Santa have been set up at Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

The sessions will occur before the centre opens where families will experience a quieter ambiance, fewer shoppers and more so the children can enjoy a special holiday tradition. These photo sessions will take place Sunday, Dec. 5 and 12 between 10 and 11 a.m.

As per the Public Health Order, all individuals 12 and above will be required to show a vaccine passport or proof of vaccination in order to visit Santa. Children aged 5 and above are required to wear masks for their visit.

• Kids will not be sitting on Santa’s lap or with him, however, they will sit in front of him, creating an illusion of them sitting with Santa.

• Masks are mandatory while visiting Santa and may be temporarily removed for photography services only if there is a 6 ft. distance between Santa and guests.

• Anyone aged 12 or older will be required to show proof of vaccination before entering the Santa set.

Complete details of the booking and photo options is available on the shopping centre’s website.

