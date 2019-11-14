MAP: Christmas is coming to Langley

Our interactive map will show local events through out the holidays.

Looking for something to do during the holidays?

New for Langley is our interactive online map that lists local Christmas fairs, concerts, family-oriented events, charity events, and more.

People with events coming up can submit details to our newsroom at news@langleyadvancetimes.com or through our website.

CHRISTMAS FUN Event listing

Nov. 15 and 16

• Fernridge Christmas Craft Sale: Nov. 15 and 16. Find creative home decor, clothing, seasonal items, and unique handmade gifts. 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 20017 Fernridge Cres.

Nov. 16

• Christmas Market and Bake Sale: Nov. 16. Christmas Market and Bake Sale has a variety of crafters and home-based businesses to suite your Christmas shopping needs. There will also be a concession so you can stop for lunch or a snack while you shop. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 20097 72nd Ave.

• Brookswood Craft Fair: Nov. 16. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. stop by to find crafts, quilted items, craft supplies, giftware, recycled goods, and more. 19899 36th Ave.

• Holiday Craft Show: Nov. 16. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be more than 50 vendors offering unique crafts and stocking stuffers. Table rentals are available $35 or $50 for non-crafters. Vendors must donate an item for the raffle. Info: Linda, lindaw@lsrc.ca or 604-530-3020 ext. 303. 20605 51B Ave.

• Christmas Craft, Bake and Book Sale: Nov. 16. Langley-Willoughby Womens’ Community Institute hosts its annual sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Willoughby Hall. There’s free admission and people will find a bake table, fudge, Christmas crafts, jewelry, knitting, wood crafts, and lots of books. Stay and enjoy lunch. 20809 83rd Ave.

• ’Tis the Season: Nov. 16 and Dec. 7. Craft fair with vendors, greenery, chocolate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 16. Dec. 7 is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has lunch, baking, crafts and children’s shopping. At St. George’s Anglican Church, 9160 Church St. Info: stgeorgesanglican.ca.

• Langley Secondary Craft Fair: Nov. 16. Stop by the school to see the wares of more than 60 vendors. Lots of free parking, a concession and door prizes at the PAC craft fair that runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 21405 56th Ave.

• Family Christmas photos and fun: Nov. 16. Grove Church hosts a breakfast, free photos, games, music, crafts, and more from 9 to noon. 20784 93rd Ave.

Nov. 17

• Rock2Wrap Christmas Fair: Nov. 17. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. people can stop by to find an array of items. Minimum $2 entry donation. Sale benefits ThinkGenerously non-profit. In the Fort Langley Community Hall.

Nov. 19

• Spread the Sparkle Charity Shopping Night: Nov. 19. An evening of shopping, entertainment, and giving at Willowbrook Shopping Centre. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., enjoy exclusive gifts with purchase, live entertainment, savings and special offers, and complimentary refreshments. Tickets: $10 and 100 per cent of the proceeds benefit local charities. Get tickets at guest services, the participating charities, or shopwillowbrook.com.

• Seniors Christmas Festival: Nov. 19, Critter Care and the Lagnley Seniors and Professionals Alliance host the festival with dancing, singing, lunch and door prizes. Free admission but must RSVP to 604-945-5005. Cloverdale Community Centre.

Nov. 22 and 23

• Walnut Grove Christmas Market: Nov. 22 and 23. Shopping, appetizers, wine tasting, photos with Santa, a silent auction, prizes, and food trucks at this sale in West Langley Hall. Stop by 4 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23. 9400 208th St.

Nov. 23

• Handel’s Messiah: Nov. 23. Gloria Dei Chorale presents Handel’s Messiah, with orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish, 20676 Fraser Hwy.

• Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary Craft Fair: Nov. 23. Stop by the school from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Celebrate the season and support the Parent Council’s fourth annual holiday craft fair. Lots of vendors, concession and pizza lunch, free kids letter to Santa table, face painting, and raffles. At the school, 5100 206th St.

Nov. 24

• Creative Christmas Tree: Nov. 24. Kids ages three to 12 can make ornaments and decorate a tree. Runs 10 a.m. to noon at the George Preston Recreation Centre. (tol.ca registration code 576181). At the George Preston Recreation Centre.

Nov. 28

• Holiday cards: Nov. 28. Langley City library branch hosts a free workshop for those five and older from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Advance sign up required at 604-514-2850. 20399 Douglas Cres.

Nov. 29

• Murrayville Holiday Market: Nov. 29 and 30, Dec. 6 and 7. From 4 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Saturdays, find artisan goods, clothing, jewelry, household items, and holiday baking. 21667 48th Ave.

Dec. 1

• Kids for a Cause: Dec. 1. United Global Care Ministries hosts Christmas concert of child performers starting at 5 p.m. Tickets: Eventbrite. In the Church in the Valley.

Dec. 7

• Magic of Christmas: Dec. 7. On the first Saturday in December Langley City hosts Magic of Christmas Event with live entertainment, crafts for kids, letters to Santa, parade, tree lighting and caroling.

• Breakfast with Santa: 9 to 1 a.m.

• Entertainment and Crafts: 4 to 6 p.m.

• Parade: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Tree Lighting and Caroling: 7 to 7:30 p.m.

In McBurney Plaza.

• Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 7. In addition to breakfast, there’s crafts, face painting, a magic show, and the jolly ol’ elf. Must register by Dec. 4 at langleycity.ca. In the Douglas Recreation Centre.

• Christmas through the Decades: Dec. 7. Langley Centennial Museum’s nostalgic event shows games, crafts, photos, and toys from the 1960s to 1999. $10 per family. 10 a.m. (tol.ca registration code 58228).

• Themes of Christmas – Langley Ukulele Ensemble: Dec. 7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 7 in the Chief Sepass Theatre. Langley Ukulele Ensemble performs a festive program. Tickets: langleyukes.com Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle Rd.

• Inclusion Langley Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 7. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Langley Golf Centre, enjoy breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus and an Elf. Tickets in advance only, at Eventbrite. At the Langley Golf Centre.

Dec. 8

• Car Cruise for the Christmas Bureau: Dec. 8. Vancouver Audi Club and local dealerships host 12th annual Xmas Toy Drive.

Dec. 13, 14, 15

• Christmas in Fort Langley: Dec. 13, 14 and 15. Christmas in the Village is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traditional Christmas foods and gifts, and Christmas music, a special Christmas Kids Zone, and Santa and the Elves. Hosted by the Fort Langley Village Farmers Market. At 9025 Glover Rd.

Dec. 14

• Handel’s Messiah, Chilliwack Symphony: Dec. 14. Enjoy the concert by the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, along with guest soloists, the Chilliwack Children’s & Youth Choir and the Belle Voci A cappella Ensemble. Tickets: start at $15. Available at 604-795-0521 or online at chilliwacksymphony.com or at Tom Lee Music (19638 Fraser Hwy). Concert is at 20676 Fraser Hwy.

• Holiday Chaos: Dec. 14. Langley City offers crafts, face painting, bouncy castles and more from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Timms Community Centre.

• Christmas by Candlelight: Dec. 14. Fort Langley National Historic Site celebrates the season. Starts at 6 p.m. and goes rain or shine.

Dec. 17

• Breakfast with Santa and the Choir: Dec. 17. Enjoy breakfast, a visit with Santa, and a choir concert. Full breakfast service starts at 8:30 a.m. with the choral performance at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 for Langley Seniors Resource Centre members and $20 for non-members. At 20605 51B Ave.