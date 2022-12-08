MAP: Christmas light displays are lighting up Langley for the holidays

Send details of local displays worth a look and get added to our interactive map

Grab the list from the print edition or use our interactive map to tour the community to enjoy all the hard work people have put in to create festive displays.

Maybe there’s a house on a particular block that shine brightly in the darkest days of winter – the Langley Advance Times wants to know about the best and brightest homes throughout the community and so do readers. People are already asking about where they can tour to see impressive displays.

People can send over photos, addresses, or even details on any charity aspects at a particular display. The displays must be in a place where the public can view them.

The Langley Advance Times will be featuring as many decked out dwellings in the newspaper and online to keep readers up to date on where to go for the best sparkling sights all season long.

Email everything Christmas display-related to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com or as a direct message through Facebook.

• Grovesville: display is one from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2, dusk to dawn, at 6616 Willoughby Way.

• Penguins Celebrate the Joy of Christmas: Spot what’s new this year at the display at 6474 197th St. The lights are on daily from 4:30 to 11:30 p.m. https://youtu.be/lCTTMaYpSaY

• North Pole: From 5 to 10 p.m. nightly, people can enjoy the display at 2328 Wakefield Dr. On Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. there’s hot chocolate and desserts with the fire department stopping by at 7 p.m. to collect money for BC Children’s Hospital.

• Jingle House: The lights are on from 6 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 at 7385 201B St. and donations are accepted for the BC Cancer Foundation at tinyurl.com/JingleHouse.

• Downtown Langley City: Christmas lights are glowing throughout the downtown core, including Fraser Highway, Douglas Park, the Timms Community Centre, and Innes Corners.

• Tree lighting and Rotary street light up: Aldergrove Business Association organized a Christmas tree in Aldergrove Plaza with a tree lighting 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, coinciding with the Rotary street light up event. Info: aldergroveba.ca.

• Brookswood Night of Lights: Tree lighting is the highlight of an evening of activities in Brookswood from 5;30 to 7: 30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

• Cul de sac cuties: Several decorated homes are just off 51st Avenue on 208th Street and 209th Street.

• Santa Vader and Christmas Yoda: Drive by or walk through the display at 20294 50th Ave. during the holiday season. The lights come on at dusk. Donations accepted for the Langley Food Bank.

• Walk-through Christmas display: Kids can drop a letter in Santa’s mailbox. If they include their address, they receive a personalized reply. Display open daytime and evenings at 20886 45A Ave.

• Dental delight: Allard Dental is once again all decorated up for Christmas. The office is collecting new unwrapped gifts as part of the Infinite Expansion Foundation toy drive to benefit the Ishtar Women’s Transition Society. Drop by Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; or Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with toy or gift card donations. Located at 21183 88th Ave.

• Santa Claus Lane: Multiple families on 209A Street and 84th Avenue have decorated with lights. handmade decorations, inflatables, and more. Watch for the elf workshop, Frosties on rooftops, and a beaver at his lodge. Oh, and there’s music. Walk or drive the lane. Info: Facebook or Insta @santaclauslane209ehst. Supports Make a Wish Canada.

• Berry House of Lights: The home at 9562 215A St. has Christmas trees, reindeer, a sleigh, a star and about 10,000 lights. While in the cul de sac, roll down the window to enjoy holiday music. The lights are on 4 to 11 p.m. daily until Jan. 8.

• Christmas in Williams Park: The public can drive through the park to see the lights and holiday displays daily from 5 to 9 p.m. between Friday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Dec. 18. Free but donations appreciated to fund equipment. Info: Facebook Christmas in Williams Park.

• Jingle Bam: The lights are on until 10 p.m. each day at 26471 28B Ave. until the new year.

• Enjoy the lights: Public is invited to stop by Perfection Cleaning display, 26965 26th Ave., with lights and decorations between 4 and 10 p.m. daily until Dec. 25.

• Holidays Lights: Pacific Bolt, 5250 272nd St., has a massive holiday display on from 4:15 p.m. until midnight through to the end of December. In addition to 25,000-plus lights, there’s inflatables, a letters to Santa postal box, holidays tunes at 90.1 FM, and more. Donations accepted and go to the Aldergrove Community Station House Project, a partnership between Langley Meals on Wheels, Sources BC, the Langley School District, Fraser Health, and the Township. Info: pacbolt.com/holiday-lights/

