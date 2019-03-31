Maple Ridge student raising money for cats through school project

All money raised will be going to Katie’s Place in Maple Ridge

A Maple Ridge student is raising money for cats and kittens as a project for school.

Brooke Rutledge, 11, chose the topic of saving local felines for her school project because, although she doesn’t have any pets right now, she loves cats.

She decided to raise money for Katie’s Place, a volunteer-run animal shelter located in Maple Ridge that takes in mostly cats but also other small animals.

“I love that they are a no-kill shelter,” said Brooke in a Facebook post outlining her project on her mother’s account, as she is not allowed her own account yet.

Her goal is $200.

“I’m not sure if that’s a lot of money for adults or cats, but it sounds like a good number to me,” she said in her post.

Donations can be made directly to either Brooke or her mother Janet or by cash or cheque. E-transfers can be sent to her mother at allinthedetails@shaw.ca or they can also be contacted on Facebook.

Those who donate more than $10 will receive a custom-made cat toy made by Brooke.

Her deadline is April 8.

Once all donations are in, including a personal donation by Brooke, her mother will write a cheque to the organization and Brooke will deliver it.



