March 3 ‘hoot-ennany’ at Campbell Valley Park free for all ages

Family friendly event features skull and feather displays, activities, crafts and games

This free, family friendly event should be a real hoot.

The Langley Field Naturalists & Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) is hosting an owl ‘hoot-enanny’ at Campbell Valley Regional Park on Saturday, March 3, from noon to 3 p.m.

Hoot along with live owls and uncover the mysterious lives of owls with skull and feather displays, activities, crafts and games.

Arrive at 20285 8 Ave., South Valley parking lot. Then walk half a kilometre to the red barn, following signs that mark the route.

Participants are advised to wear footwear that can get wet.

To find out about other Metro Vancouver programs, visit the events calendar at www.metrovancouver.org.