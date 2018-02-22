The snowy owl is usually spotted in the Arctic tundra. The owl pictured here is a rare find in the Lower Mainland. It was one of two or three snowy owls spotted in the Lower Mainland during all of 2017. For more on this story, visit cloverdalereporter.com. (Bob Puls) Bird enthusiast and professional photographer John Gordon took this stunning photo of a great horned owl in last year’s Christmas bird count in Langley. Metro Vancouver invites kids to do a count this Saturday, Dec. 2 at Campbell Valley Park. John Gordon Photography

March 3 ‘hoot-ennany’ at Campbell Valley Park free for all ages

Family friendly event features skull and feather displays, activities, crafts and games

This free, family friendly event should be a real hoot.

The Langley Field Naturalists & Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) is hosting an owl ‘hoot-enanny’ at Campbell Valley Regional Park on Saturday, March 3, from noon to 3 p.m.

Hoot along with live owls and uncover the mysterious lives of owls with skull and feather displays, activities, crafts and games.

Arrive at 20285 8 Ave., South Valley parking lot. Then walk half a kilometre to the red barn, following signs that mark the route.

Participants are advised to wear footwear that can get wet.

To find out about other Metro Vancouver programs, visit the events calendar at www.metrovancouver.org.

