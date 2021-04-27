Mask donation to Langley elementary school receives praise online

200 masks were sent to Douglas Park Community School

A recent donation of masks to a Langley elementary school is receiving praise online.

Tim Lounsbury, chairman of the Douglas Park Community School Society, took to social media last week about a local business that donated 200 masks.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Peter Heppner from Preston’s Cadillac and General Motors Canada for their great donations of masks,” Lounsbury wrote.

“Peter contacted me to see if I had any idea where I would like donate 200 masks. I took them to Douglas Park Community School, timing was perfect, they needed to buy more.”

Lousbury concluded the post be saying how fortunate Langley is to “have the great giving community we do.”