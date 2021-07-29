Mass Aldergrove garage sale rolling out treasures for third year

Aldergrove resident Isaiah Groom participated in the Aldergrove community garage sale in 2019 out of his family home. Within the first few hours of selling his wares he accumulated over $100 in sales. (Aldergrove Star files)

Attention all collectors and treasure seekers! Or those with a lot of belongings filling up their basement!

Aldergrove’s third annual garage sale is set for Saturday, August. 21.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is optional – residents are encouraged to hold garage sales outside their homes with people encouraged to get out and collectively scour the neighbourhood that day.

Jodi Steeves, president of the Aldergrove Business Association (ABA), said the event will be happening rain or shine.

“Free starter grab bags with price stickers, a garage sale marker, maps, and even balloons for participants can be picked up at [my] personal office at 27272 Fraser Highway on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m.,” Steeves explained. “One bag per household. Special arrangements can be made if you can’t make this time.”

Steeves, along with with Remax Aldercenter and Lori Neville with the Aldergrove Safe Community & Awareness group are the organizers and sponsors who have been planning the mass garage sale for the past three years.

READ MORE: Hundreds snag deals at Aldergrove community-wide garage sale

“Last year was our biggest garage sale in Aldergrove so far with over 60 participants,” Steeves noted.

Maps, donuts, and cold beverages can also be picked up at 9 a.m. on Aug. 21 at the organizer’s main station just south of the Dollarama parking lot – 273rd Street and Fraser Highway.

“Look for the hot pink tent,” Steeves said.”

To add your Aldergrove home to the list, just email aldergrovegaragesale@gmail.com by Sunday, Aug. 15, at 9 am.

AldergroveBusiness