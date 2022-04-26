May Queen crowned in Fort Langley

First time event has been held since the pandemic struck

This year’s May Queen Taiya Yardley (left) with her mother Darcie Yardley, who was May queen in 1994, posed for a photo together at the Sunday, April 24 tea held at the historic Fort Langley Community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Taiya Yardley was crowned the 2022 May Queen on Sunday, April 24, at the Royal Party Tea fundraising event held at the historic Fort Langley community hall.

The Otter resident will serve as queen at the 100th anniversary of the May Day parade and related community events.

Yardley is the second May Queen in her family – her mother, Darcie Yardely, was queen, in 1994.

Her maids of honour are Aurora Amtstutz and Kathleen Dix.

Isabella Sitter was named Miss Canada.

The Queen Mother will be Judy Budo.

Held Sunday, April 24 at the historic Fort Langley Community hall, it was the first May Queen tea since the pandemic struck. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Because of the pandemic, which shut down the annual event for two years, outgoing queen Anna Meads ended up serving for three years.

“I would have been done by Grade 6,” explained Meads.

Former May Day flower girl Dorothy Foss-Humberstone, who has also been a queen mother, twice, arrived at the tea with her daughter and granddaughters.

Foss-Humberstone grew up in Glen Valley, one of five sisters, who have all been May Day flower girls and princesses.

Her daughter was May Day princess and granddaughters have variously been May Day queen, princess, maid of honour and flower girl at different times, while her grandsons have served as page boys.

“My family has been involved with May Day for probably 80 years,” Foss-Humberston estimated.

“The parade was the biggest event of the year.”

Dorothy Foss-Humberstone, twice a queen mother, attended the May Queen tea on Sunday, April 24 at the historic Fort Langley Community hall.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Organizer Rachel McIntosh, of the May Day planning committee, said volunteers came together to make the tea happen.

“Yesterday, we were all making sandwiches at our houses,” McIntosh told the Langley Advance Times.

The fine China tea cups were all donated, and are stored between events in her mother’s house.

Rachel McIntosh said volunteers came together to make the May Queen tea happen on Sunday, April 24 at the historic Fort Langley Community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Monday, May 23rd, will mark the 100th Anniversary of May Day in Fort Langley.

Plan for the first post-pandemic event call for a bigger and better parade which kicks off at 11 a.m. along with the event in the Fort Langley Park which runs from noon to 4 p.m. and features speeches from the May Queen and dignitaries, along with May Pole dancing, various food and other vendors, rides for the kids, mini golf and a beer garden.

It all begins with the Lions pancake breakfast at Lions Hall on 88th Avenue and Glover Road.

