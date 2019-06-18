McBurney Plaza Summer Series kicks of 5th year

McBurney Summer Series kicks off June 22nd with Party in the Plaza. (Langley Advance Times archive)

Artists and performers help shape summer time in Langley with a new line-up of free live outdoor entertainment.

The McBurney Plaza Summer Series, now in its the fifth consecutive year, officially kicks off Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Funded by the Downtown Langley Business Association [DLBA], the first act of the season will be SideOne, an event company and dance band playing an array energetic live music.

Teri James, DLBA Executive Director, described the group as an old fashioned “big band” with modern music.

“We usually feature several different bands at the Summer Series, but SideOne is so good and so entertaining, we gave them the entire time. They sing anything and can be anything.”

People looking for a cool treat to beat the heat can enjoy ice pops provided by the DLBA. There will also be free balloons and face-paining to enjoy all afternoon as well.

At the south end of the plaza, traditional backyard games will be magnified with giant versions of Jenga, Checkers, and Battleship available for anyone to come play.

“We have also extended the McBurney Summer Series by an hour, so everything will go to three instead of two,” explained James in regards to the years biggest change.

This will be the first of four summer series events which will include an evening of craft beer, wine, and dueling pianos, an impersonator night featuring Elvis, Abba, and Tina Turner, and even a magic show.

“We want to show everyone that downtown Langley is alive and a fun place to be,” James said.

For more information on the Summer Series line-up, people can visit www.downtownlangley.com

