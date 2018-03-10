McClary Stockyards in Abbotsford to host annual Make a Difference Sale

The annual Make a Difference Sale takes place March 15 at McClary Stockyards in Abbotsford. Abbotsford News file photo

The annual Make a Difference Sale to raise money for the Canadian Foodgrains Bank takes place Thursday, March 15 at McClary Stockyards (34559 McClary Ave.) in Abbotsford.

The general auction begins at 10:15 a.m., featuring items such as gift certificates, gift baskets, tools, cheese, sporting items and farming supplies.

This year Abbotsford MP Ed Fast will give the opening remarks.

“Mayor (Henry) Braun couldn’t attend this year’s event and Mr. Fast was in town, so that’s a good thing,” said auction organizer Bob Brandsma.

The cattle auction is at 12:30 p.m., and the remaining general items will be auctioned at 2:30 p.m. A complimentary lunch is served at noon.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to struggling countries hit by drought and natural disasters. Funds donated through the auction will be matched four to one by the Canadian government. Last year, the event raised $208,000.

Started in 2001, the annual Make a Difference Sale has raised more than $1.5 million for the Foodgrains Bank.