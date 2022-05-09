McHappy Day charitable fundraiser returns to Murrayville and Langley City McDonald’s restaurants

On Wednesday, VIPs help gather donations for Ronald McDonald House Charities and Foundry Langley

This year, McHappy Day, McDonald’s Canada’s largest annual community charitable initiative, is back, live and in person at the Murrayville and Langley City restaurants.

On Wednesday, May 11, proceeds will support Ronald McDonald House Charities and Foundry Langley.

Langley McDonald’s will be hosting games for the public and opportunities to donate and support the charities.

Guests of participating McDonald’s restaurants can purchase McHappy Day Digital Hearts for a $2 donation or try their hand at a $1 ‘Spin the Wheel’ game for a chance to win menu items like a free cup of coffee or a full meal.

They can treat their feet on McHappy Day with a $5 donation for a pair of McHappy socks, purchase a pin for just a loonie or decorate their wrist with a McHappy Day bracelet with any donation.

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is fundraising $2.1 million to build Foundry Langley and renovate the current building space into an environment designed with young people in mind.

Opening soon, Foundry Langley will welcome youth aged 12 to 24 into a vibrant hub where they can find the health, counselling and support services they need to flourish in challenging times.

Who will be where:

Township of Langley Firefighters – all day – Murrayville (21558 Fraser Hwy).

Mayor Val van den Broek – 9 a.m. – Langley City (19780 Fraser Hwy.)

Rosemary Wallace, City Councillor – 9 a.m. – Langley City (19780 Fraser Hwy.)

Rudy Storteboom, City Councillor – 2 pm – Langley City (19780 Fraser Hwy.)

Jessica Bailey, Miss Supranational Canada 2022 – 5 pm – Langley City (19780 Fraser Hwy.)

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation helps donors fulfil their wish to enable local health care improvements that support better health outcomes and benefit everyone in the community.

Last year along, the foundation was able to provide $1.8 million to the hospital and health care services.

For more information, visit lmhfoundation.com.

McHappy Day was established in 1977 by McDonald’s in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada.

Annually, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need.

For more information, visit rmhccanada.ca.