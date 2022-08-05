Medals for Langley recipients part of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Local people who have contributed to the community were recently honoured

About two dozen local people received Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Awards, created to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

She is Canada’s longest reigning royalty and the first to still be on the throne long enough to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

The awards were presented to people for their contributions and achievements to the community and country. The recipients include local politicians, members of Kwantlen First Nation who have been active in the community, longtime volunteers with various organizations, supporters of local health care, and representatives of the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Meals on Wheels.

“I was honoured to have the opportunity to give the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award to very worthy recipients in our community,” said Langley MP Tako van Popta. “This award commemorates Her Majesty’s faithful, 70-year service as leader and is an opportunity to recognize instances of this type of selfless leadership in our own community as well.”

Earlier this year van Popta asked for nominations for the awards which were presented at the Fort Langley Community Hall this summer.

“We received many nominations, and those selected by a panel of judges were celebrated on July 19 in a wonderful community event,” he said. “Once again, I would like to thank the nominators for recognizing the gifts of these individuals, and the recipients for their many contributions to the community.”

The local recipients are Verne Brown, Annette Dekraker, Kathy Derksen, Zofja Ettenberg, Jack Froese, Marilyn Gabriel, Leslie Gaudette, Manjit Gill, Ted Lightfoot, Karen Long, Elaine Mah, Janice Nikkel, Arne Olson, Donna Porter, James Pratt, Marj Ratel, Harvey Rempel, Madeline Roach, Donna Gabriel Robins, Deborah Silvester, Allan Skidmore, Jack Stetz, Shannon Todd Booth, and Shannon Woykin.

