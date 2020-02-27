Grade 8 students at Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School celebrated Medieval times with a faire last Monday. (Craig Bresett/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Medieval times at Langley Fundamental School

Grade eight students got to put on armour and battle it out for 20th annual faire

They suited up in armour and swung their swords, not in the name of battle, but in celebration of times long gone.

Grade eight students at Langley Fundamental School got to be part of history in more ways than one on Monday while attending the 20th annual Medieval Faire, hosted by social studies teacher Craig Bresett.

Costumes created by the Society for Creative Anachronism members – many made from armour and helmets in their home workshops – gave students the chance to play an extensive game of dress-up, along with challenges like “kingdom vs. kingdom tug-o-war.”

Bresett explained that eight kingdoms are entered into the tournament, with the big winner this year being the “powerhouse” Kingdom of Wessex, who won every event.

“The students get so much more out of the experience than I can offer them in the classroom setting. They get really excited when they are put into their different kingdoms and draw roles in preparation for the event,” Bresett said. “Everyone wants to be king or queen it seems.”

The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) is an inclusive community pursuing research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat and culture; offering knowledge through activities, demonstrations, and events.

The students created costumes with help from the SCA to reflect different roles in medieval society. They also wrote and perform musical fanfares for their various kingdoms, and partook in an evening of medieval life that the SCA helps put together

READ MORE: How to solve a problem like what play to put on at D.W. Poppy

A feast in the “grand hall” (the school gym) was also on the menu for that day; it consisted of a potluck created by the students’ parents, though Bresett said there was no requirement that the food be “medieval.”

“That could get pretty bland,” he laughed.

Being that it’s the 20th annual Medieval Faire, and knowing it’s become a strong tradition in our school community, Bresett said he had been reflecting on why he started the whole thing in the first place.

“Students always learn more from special experiences. I plan and guide a tour of Europe for a big group of students every spring break and I’ve seen how that changes their outlook and invigorates their curiosity and passion for learning,” he explained.

“The Medieval Faire is like that – it’s something out of the ordinary that the students look forward to and learn a lot from. As a teacher, I love to see that.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk in Langley raises more than $20,000

Just Posted

Support pours in for dog abandoned outside Langley home in dire conditions

Baloo, a two-year-old English mastiff now at LAPS making strides towards a full recovery

Great-grandma’s wish granted to take photos from new heights

Ilona Lelkes of Langley will fly on Cessna 172 Cessna from Abbotsford

Medieval times at Langley Fundamental School

Grade eight students got to put on armour and battle it out for 20th annual faire

Suspect in naked crime spree to appear in Surrey court

Police allege he’s responsible for thefts and multiple collisions

‘Super-clean’ comedy show returns to the Fraser Valley

Panic Squad Extended Cast Extravaganza runs March 6 at 7:30 p.m. with Gallery 7 Theatre

RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers

Police seize nine guns, machetes, drugs from tent in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police believe the tent is a communal or shared space and no single occupant has been identified

Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Most Read