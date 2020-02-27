Medieval times at Langley Fundamental School

Grade eight students got to put on armour and battle it out for 20th annual faire

Grade 8 students at Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School celebrated Medieval times with a faire last Monday. (Craig Bresett/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

They suited up in armour and swung their swords, not in the name of battle, but in celebration of times long gone.

Grade eight students at Langley Fundamental School got to be part of history in more ways than one on Monday while attending the 20th annual Medieval Faire, hosted by social studies teacher Craig Bresett.

Costumes created by the Society for Creative Anachronism members – many made from armour and helmets in their home workshops – gave students the chance to play an extensive game of dress-up, along with challenges like “kingdom vs. kingdom tug-o-war.”

Bresett explained that eight kingdoms are entered into the tournament, with the big winner this year being the “powerhouse” Kingdom of Wessex, who won every event.

“The students get so much more out of the experience than I can offer them in the classroom setting. They get really excited when they are put into their different kingdoms and draw roles in preparation for the event,” Bresett said. “Everyone wants to be king or queen it seems.”

The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) is an inclusive community pursuing research and re-creation of pre-seventeenth century skills, arts, combat and culture; offering knowledge through activities, demonstrations, and events.

The students created costumes with help from the SCA to reflect different roles in medieval society. They also wrote and perform musical fanfares for their various kingdoms, and partook in an evening of medieval life that the SCA helps put together

A feast in the “grand hall” (the school gym) was also on the menu for that day; it consisted of a potluck created by the students’ parents, though Bresett said there was no requirement that the food be “medieval.”

“That could get pretty bland,” he laughed.

Being that it’s the 20th annual Medieval Faire, and knowing it’s become a strong tradition in our school community, Bresett said he had been reflecting on why he started the whole thing in the first place.

“Students always learn more from special experiences. I plan and guide a tour of Europe for a big group of students every spring break and I’ve seen how that changes their outlook and invigorates their curiosity and passion for learning,” he explained.

“The Medieval Faire is like that – it’s something out of the ordinary that the students look forward to and learn a lot from. As a teacher, I love to see that.”

