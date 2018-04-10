Meet and greet set for Langley organizations and potential volunteers

At least 30 agencies and hundreds of volunteers are expected to come together at Stafford April 21.

A central volunteer agency is still in the formative stages in Langley, but president Karen Long said the group is gaining traction and making significant inroads in helping make a difference to the community.

There are so many worthy community organizations and events in Langley, and having one central place where people can go to find out information about volunteer opportunities with any or all of them is the vision behind Langley Volunteers Bureau.

“We really are getting some momentum,” said Long, who announced the bureau is gearing up for its third Meet & Greet on Saturday, April 21.

This time, the Meet & Greet is being held at H.D. Stafford Middle School (20441 Grade Cres.), and is involving the students.

“When we were searching for a location to host this event we contacted the school as a possible venue and learned that they were working on hosting an event that is similar in nature, partnering seemed to be a perfect next step!” Long said.

A couple hundred people attended each of the previous events (one at Douglas Park Rec Centre and the other at the Willoughby Hall), and working with the school and the students this time out, Long expects even greater numbers.

There will be at least 30 of the Langley Volunteers’ 50 member agencies and events present for the Meet & Greet, offering information about their efforts and volunteer needs.

“The volunteer need out there is great,” she said, grateful to see not only individuals but schools, churches, companies, and social groups stepping up to offer help.

“I’m actually overwhelmed at the support we’ve been getting,” Long said. “We’re at a point now, where we need more bodies ourself.”

For people looking to volunteer, or charities seeking qualified and passionate volunteers, both can connect with Langley Volunteers Bureau at: 604-897-7278 or online.

A few dozen organizations and a couple hundred potential volunteers attended the first Meet & Greet held by the Langley Volunteers Bureau last year. Now, another is in the works for April 21. (Langley Advance files)

A few dozen organizations and a couple hundred potential volunteers attended the first Meet & Greet held by the Langley Volunteers Bureau last year. Now, another is in the works for April 21. (Langley Advance files)

A few dozen organizations and a couple hundred potential volunteers attended the first Meet & Greet held by the Langley Volunteers Bureau last year. Now, another is in the works for April 21. (Langley Advance files)