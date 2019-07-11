Meet the jazz bears

Bearga Gallery commissioned to build stuffed Teddys for Fort Langley festival

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival has commissioned two commemorative bears in honour of the festival from BeargaGallery Inc., one of Fort Langley’s newest stores.

The bears were made by teddy bear artist, Hyunju, the owner of Bearga Gallery Inc which relocated in November 2018 from downtown Langley.

Hyunju and her family moved to Canada in 2011 after started their teddy bear business in Korea where they had a teddy bear shop and museum. Hyunju said making the bears gives her a “special feeling” knowing they are “one of a kind creations.”

There are only 120 of these limited edition keepsake bears (60 girls and 60 boys) and are being sold for $30 each. They’re available at the Bearga store, 9234 Glover Rd, and at the Jazz Festival July 26-28.

An additional video was created by the festival to show Hyunju’s process.

Dave Quinn and the Louie Quinn band (consisting of Cecile Larochelle, vocals, Doug Louie, piano, Dave Quinn, clarinet and Rob Neuman, drums) recorded an original backtrack for the video based on the tune, “The Bear Necessities.”

People can learn more more about Bearga at www.beargagallery.com.

Read more: Fort Langley swingin’ to sounds of jazz this summer

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Control, alt, degree

Just Posted

UPDATE: Shots ring out in Langley residential neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Ex-TWU runner off to worlds in Qatar

The 24-year-old Langley university grad qualified Tuesday in California

Control, alt, degree

Trinity Western to launch game development program this fall

Fast draw at the fair will never be the same

Mark Warawa will be honoured with guns pointed ‘high into the heavens’

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Officer assault, shooting at Downtown Eastside park spark concerns by police

There were 92 emergency calls for police response to the park in June, compared to 56 in 2019

Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

The vandalism is being treated as a hate crime

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

Most Read