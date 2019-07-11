Meet the jazz bears

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival has commissioned two commemorative bears in honour of the festival from BeargaGallery Inc., one of Fort Langley’s newest stores.

The bears were made by teddy bear artist, Hyunju, the owner of Bearga Gallery Inc which relocated in November 2018 from downtown Langley.

Hyunju and her family moved to Canada in 2011 after started their teddy bear business in Korea where they had a teddy bear shop and museum. Hyunju said making the bears gives her a “special feeling” knowing they are “one of a kind creations.”

There are only 120 of these limited edition keepsake bears (60 girls and 60 boys) and are being sold for $30 each. They’re available at the Bearga store, 9234 Glover Rd, and at the Jazz Festival July 26-28.

An additional video was created by the festival to show Hyunju’s process.

Dave Quinn and the Louie Quinn band (consisting of Cecile Larochelle, vocals, Doug Louie, piano, Dave Quinn, clarinet and Rob Neuman, drums) recorded an original backtrack for the video based on the tune, “The Bear Necessities.”

People can learn more more about Bearga at www.beargagallery.com.

Read more: Fort Langley swingin’ to sounds of jazz this summer

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________