Meeting at Langley Seniors Centre about embracing technology

The theme of a March 21 meeting at the Langley Seniors Resources & Recreation Centre is “seven pieces of technology that seniors should embrace to stay connected, healthy, and safe.” Langley Times file photo

If you’re a senior who has trouble navigating today’s digital world, this may be just the presentation for you.

A seminar set for next Wednesday, March 21 at the Langley Seniors Recreation & Resource Centre is designed to help older people embrace technology.

It’s part of a meeting hosted by the Langley Seniors Community Action Table (LSCAT) .

The meeting runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the centre, 20605 51B Ave., and 45 minutes is being allotted for the presentation, featuring Linda Fawcus of the FLUU Society.

Fawcus will speak about “seven pieces of technology that seniors should embrace to stay connected, healthy, and safe.”

A non-profit society, FLUU’s mission is to help older adults use today’s technology to stay connected to family, friends, and their community.

Anyone interested in attending can contact Kathy Reddington at llyscat@gmail.com or kateredd@telus.net.