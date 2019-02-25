Meeting of Langley heritage groups aims to create ‘cultural tourism hub’

“We’re not in competition with each other,” said Helen Williams, manager of the historic Fort Langley CN Station.

“Please promote us and we’ll promote you.”

Williams was speaking at the Langley Heritage Society’s (LHS) annual Heritage Week Tea at the Milner Chapel on Saturday.

It drew nearly 50 people from different Langley-based heritage-oriented organizations, including the Canadian Aviation Museum, Fort Langley National Historic Site, B.C. Farm Museum, Alder Grove Heritage Society and the Langley Centennial Museum.

“The more we work together the better every organization is,” said Grace Muller from the B.C. Farm Museum.

“We are trying to bring everybody together to create a cultural tourism hub,” LHS President Fred Pepin said.

“We’re all trying to promote each other and help each other. “

Pepin said because the 2018 tea had to be canceled because of poor weather, the groups didn’t have an oprtunity to share information.

“Last year, we lost the momentum we were trying to build up,” Pepin said.

“I’ve been watching the weather forecast very carefully the last couple of days in case we might have to cancel it again,” Pepin said.

”It’s very nerve-wracking. You have to order the food and everything in advance.”

At the meeting that preceded the tea, Brigette Wieronski, manager of the historic Fort Langley site, reported there were plans to replace the worn-out “bateau” exhibit, a boat used by Metis trappers during the fur trade.

“We found a Metis artisan to build a reproduction,” Wieronski said.

Alder Grove Heritage Society president David Hockin told the meeting concerns about the possible demolition of the former firehall at 2900 272nd Street has eased somewhat, with word that the tenants who live in suites upstairs, including former building owners Rob and Maureen Robinson, have lease agreements that run till 2020.

“I don’t think that anything is imminent,” Hockin said.

Matt Offer from the Canadian Museum of Flight said the museum is still working on getting a new home to replace the current crowded space at the Langley airport.

“It’s happening,” Offer said. “Slowly. It’s still in the future.”

Langley Centennial Museum curator Kobi Christian said the Fort Langley museum is asking members of the public with “quirky” collections to share them for an upcoming exhibition.

As for the 1915 CN train station in Fort Langley, Williams said plans for this year include restoration of the Simpson heritage gardens.

Richard Simpson, who was station agent through the 1920s, and his wife, Mary, grew 37 varieties of perennials.

Next up for the LHS is a presentation by Rosslyn Ship of the Vancouver Police Museum on March 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Milner chapel.

Ship will talk about the early decades of policing in Vancouver.

On Friday, April 12, the LHS annual general meeting will take place at Fort Langley Community Hall.

Buffet dinner tickets are $20 and the event begins with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

Guest speaker is Ralph Drew, author of Coquitlam Chronicles.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, either at the March 26 event by phoning 604-888-7596 or emailing dalwyneb@telus.net.