Membership is up at a ‘busy’ Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch

Membership is growing, the lounge is open, the kitchen is serving meals again, meat draws are back, and regular bingo is about to return, as the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch continues its recovery from from pandemic-related disruption that forced it to close doors and suspend programs.

Branch president Deb Gray said membership has rebounded from a low of around 600 to 800, and the numbers are still rising.

“It’s going up every week,” Gray told the Langley Advance Times.

“Things are going really well.”

Legion membership is not limited to veterans, she noted.

“Anyone can join,” Gray said. “We look forward to seeing a lot of new faces this year.”

Those interested can drop by 26607 Fraser Hwy. and check at the office or lounge for an application, or phone the office at 604-856-8814, or the lounge 604-856-5423.

Special events, including live music with featured acts, and stand-up comedy shows, have been filling the parking lot and packing the interior of Branch 265.

“It’s really busy,” Gray enthused.

“We’re just continually trying to think of new events,”

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the branch, and the ladies’ auxiliary, which will be celebrated June 3 with the annual branch block party.

From April 28 to May 1, the branch will be hosting the Dominion Darts Championship playoffs.

Bingo fans, who have been getting by with card bingo, will be pleased to learn regular bingo will be returning to the Aldergrove branch, hosted every Friday night, starting Feb. 3.

And Sundays, the kitchen serves up a generously-portioned breakfast for just $8.

The Aldergrove legion Facebook page at www.facebook.com/aldergrovelegion/ has more information about kitchen and lounge hours, events and program information.

