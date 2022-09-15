Memorial garden on its way for Langley park

Left to right are Rudy Storteboom, Doug Hadley, Michael Chang, James Pratt, Bill Lindahl, Niall McGarvey, and Nora Truman, on hand for the cheque presentation. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The Aldergrove branch of the Royal Canadian Legion donated $10,000 towards efforts to create a new memorial garden at a Langley park.

The donation was presented Friday, Sept. 2 by Doug Hadley, past president and service officer for the Aldergrove branch, to members of the Arboretum Botanical Society of Langley, including president Bill Lindahl.

The Korean memorial garden will become part of the Gapyeong stone memorial site, which was established several years ago to commemorate a battle fought by Canadian, Australian, and American soldiers during the Korean War.

“There’s no way we can pay back the debt we owe,” Hadley noted.

Many members of the community donated towards the project. Michael Chang, honourary ambassador for Gapyeong County in South Korea, said he was honoured to be a part of the project as well.

