Memorial show and shine set for South Surrey this Sunday

Murder victim Bradley McPherson with his mother, Susan Simning, prior to McPherson’s death in 2011. (File photo)

A memorial cruise and vehicle show-and-shine held to honour a Newton man killed at a house party in 2011 is set to stop in South Surrey this weekend.

Burnouts in the Sky – also known as the Bradley McPherson Memorial Show & Shine – will stop by BMO Coastal Indoor Soccer Centre at South Surrey Athletic Park (2199 148 St.) on Sunday at 1 p.m. Cost to participate in the event is $20, and trophies will be handed out for the best rides.

Proceeds from the event – which was first held in 2013 – will go toward funding scholarships for students who suffer from attention-deficit disorder and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a poster for the event notes.

Before stopping by the Semiahmoo Peninsula, the cruise begins in Langley at 10 a.m. at Langley Senior Secondary. A poker run, in which participants draw a playing card at a number of checkpoints and see who makes the best poker hand, will be part of the festivities, with $500 going to first place.

McPherson was shot and killed during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve 2011 when, while at a house party, he intervened in an altercation between two other party guests, and was shot by one of the people involved.

For more information, visit www.burnoutsinthesky.com


Susan Simning stands with “Emma,” a GMC short-box truck that once belonged to her murdered son, Bradley McPherson, at the Burnouts in the Sky event in Cloverdale in 2017. (File photo)
