Memories of the past celebrated in virtual 98th Fort Langley May Day parade

Fort Langley Lions Club May Day Parade in 2018 features old tractors among dozens of other floats. (Langley Advance Times files)

COVID-19 is not going to stop residents from celebrating their community spirit, as a much-loved event that has been a Township of Langley tradition for almost a century is presented online.

The 98th Fort Langley May Day Parade will be held virtually on Monday, May 18 at 11 a.m. on the Langley Centennial Museum website at museum.tol.ca.

Residents can celebrate May Day while watching a slideshow of past parades from home, and are encouraged to get involved by submitting photos.

“Now more than ever our community is looking ahead while remembering the past,” said John Aldag, the Township of Langley’s Cultural Services Manager.

“The Fort Langley Lions Club and Langley Centennial Museum have partnered to bring the public a slideshow of past May Day Parades using photos submitted online by people in our community. On May 18, residents can pop a bowl of popcorn and enjoy the slideshow while self-isolating at home.”

Residents are invited to send in photos and videos from past events for the virtual parade by visiting museum.tol.ca/events.

Submissions made by Tuesday, May 12 will be selected and added to the slideshow.

People can also share their photo memories from past parades on social media by tagging pictures with @FortLangleyLionsClub on Facebook, or by using #FortLangleyVirtualParade2020 on Instagram and Twitter.

READ MORE: Fort Langley Lions Club cancer 98th annual May Day parade to stop coronavirus spread

“The Fort Langley Lions have been coordinating the May Day Parade for many years, and we look forward to the community sharing some of their favorite pictures from the past,” said Wendy Canessa, Fort Langley Lions Club Secretary and May Day Parade Registrar.

“How far can we go back in the 97-year history of the parade? Bragging rights for the person with the oldest photo! How many pictures of past May Queens can we find?”

“This is an alternate concept for our May Day Parade so you have a say in what you see,” Canessa added, who encourages the public to pass the information on to their coworkers, families, and friends so the event can be seen from their lens. “Please get your photos in by the deadline of May 12 and join us online for the first Virtual May Day Parade in this our 98th year!”

Organizers look forward to celebrating the 100th anniversary of the parade, to be held in 2022.

