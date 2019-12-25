Merry Christmas from the Aldergrove Star

The team at the Aldergrove Star offers you wishes for a joyous holiday

Dear Readers:

It’s been an exciting year of transition and growth in Aldergrove, and on behalf of the team at the Aldergrove Star, we want to thank you for allowing us to continue to be a part of this growing and evolving community.

We’re proud to continue to serve and to prosper as a long-standing business in this great community.

We are proudly your media source for everything Aldergrove – bringing you that local news in the print pages of our weekly newspaper, as well as online 24/7 at www.aldergrovestar.com.

Keep us in mind if you have a news tip. Don’t forget to let us know.

You can call us at 604-856-8303, follow us on Facebook at AldergroveStar, tweet us on Twitter at @AldergroveStar, tag us on Instagram @AldergroveStar, or email us at newsroom@aldergrovestar.com.

We’d love to hear from you.

In the meantime, from our family at the Aldergrove Star and Black Press Media, we’d like to wish you and yours the very best this holiday season.

Merry Christmas to all…

Lisa Farquharson, Publisher

 

