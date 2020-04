From notes to chalk writing, messages are popping up all over Langley

A fence in Brookswood bears a message of support for the health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A message of support for health care workers in B.C. went up on a fence in Brookswood recently.

The words of goodwill were visible on 200th Street near 44th Avenue, and are among a number of similar messages, from cards and posters to chalk art that have cropped up around the community during the crisis.

With physical distancing, people have been using public messages like these to reach out to their fellow community members.

CoronavirusHealth