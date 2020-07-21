The public can register for the Pollinators in the Park program at Campbell Valley Regional Park Metro Vancouver has started hosting public programs again with COVID-19 precautions. (Metro Vancouver Facebook page)

Metro Vancouver outdoor programs returning to Langley parks

Parks programs have been adapted to include COVID-19 protocols

Metro Vancouver is helping people get out into local parks with programs that showcase some of the unique inhabitants and special spots.

Programs have been adjusted to allow for physical distancing and measures are in place to protect the public and staff.

Buzz

First up is Pollinators in the Park, a program that runs noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 at Campbell Valley Regional Park.

Suitable for all ages, the event will a safe, rotating, station-style format overseen by park interpreters who will teach people about the pollinating power of bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and even ants.

People must sign up in advance. The cost is $15 per household (which can be a maximum of six people in the same household). Register online or by calling 604-432-6359.

Jot it down

On Aug. 9, those 13 and older can take part in a Forest Nature Journaling session at Derby Reach Regional Park in North Langley.

Learn to enhance outdoor experiences with the power of nature journaling on a introduction-to-nature forest walk.

The cost is $8.50 per adult and $4.50 for youth and seniors 65 and older.

Register online or by calling 604-432-6359.

Look up

Star Gazing and Stories allows participants to sit under the starts in Aldergrove Regional Park on the evenings of Thursday, Aug. 13 or Saturday, Aug. 15.

The event runs 9:30 to 11 p.m. and is a chance for people to watch the Perseids meteor shower as well as listen to stories and enjoy a short lantern-lit trail. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic for this all-ages event.

People must sign up in advance and the cost is $15 per household (maximum six people).

Book online for the Aug. 13 event or the Aug. 15 event.

