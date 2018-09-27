Million dollar match gives boost to Langley Memorial Hospital

Anonymous donor come forward to help the hospital’s $15-million campaign for a new emergency ward.

There’s a generous, anonymous donor pitching in to build Langley’s new ER.

Emergency Response, the fundraising campaign to build a new emergency department at Langley Memorial Hospital, is about to receive a healthy boost, thanks to this anonymous, million-dollar donor, said Vivian Smith, executive director of Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

From now until the end of October, all donations to the campaign will be matched, dollar for dollar until the million dollar match is exhausted – resulting in up to a $2-million gift for the campaign.

“I can tell you that he’s a long-time Langley resident who believes in giving back to the community he loves,” Smith said of the anonymous donor.

“When he asked how he could make the biggest impact on the campaign, a match was an obvious fit. It’s a great way to inspire others who want to see their gift have a big impact,” she elaborated.

On May 28, the hospital foundation officially launched its Emergency Response, a campaign for Langley’s new ER.

COVERAGE: Fundraising campaign kicks off for new Langley ER

Thanks to two transformational gift commitments – $2 million from the Skidmore family and $5 million from the Martini family – the foundation was able to increase its initial $11-million campaign goal to $15 million – the largest campaign in Langley’s history – and respond quickly to a growing and urgent need here in Langley – an MRI suite for the community.

The new emergency department is slated to open in fall 2020 and will double the current footprint and ensure that as Langley continues to grow, people in this community will have access to emergency care, in a space built to meet their needs, Smith said.

The new MRI – a first for Langley – will be operational in 2019, and support more than 7,500 exams within the first 12 months.

RECENT COVERAGE: New Langley mayor’s gala raises half million for hospital

To have a gift matched, dollar for dollar, visit langleyer.com/match.

The foundation was brought to life in 1985 by the community who recognized a need, Smith said.

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation helps donors fulfil their wish to enable local health care improvements that support better health outcomes and benefit everyone in the community. Last year alone, the foundation was able to provide $501,583 to the hospital and health care services.

For more information on Emergency Response, people can visit langleyER.com.

