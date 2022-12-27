M&M owner helps fill tummies during the holiday season

Langley businessman teams up with local non-profit to feed 100 people ahead of Christmas

Herv Bezjack, club coordinator at Langley’s Boys and Girls South Coast BC Club received 25 meal packages from Langley businessman Robert Davison. The donation helped the local non-profit club feed 100 people ahead of the Christmas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley businessman’s generous donation has helped the Boys and Girls South Coast BC Club provide a full turkey dinner to 100 Langley residents.

Robert Davison, owner of Willowbrook M&M Food Market, has been helping the local non-profit for years, but realizing the rising cost of living has brought additional challenges to some.

He decided to put more of his resources towards the cause.

“Under current economic conditions, it is getting harder and harder for families to survive. That is why we thought of putting together this meal donation plan,” Davison said.

So, on behalf of his team at M&M, Davison donated 25 meal packages loaded with turkey breasts, mashed potatoes, some appetizers, and much more.

Each meal package served about four people, explained Davison.

The donation was used during the local Boys and Girls cClub’s Christmas dinner on Dec. 14, where the team distributed take-home meal packages to 200 people – Davison’s donation alone covered half of them.

“I wanted to make sure [those in need] can put some really nice dinner together rather than watching everybody else celebrate,” said Davison.

Herv Bezjak, club coordinator, thanked the Langley businessman for his active role in helping the local community service club.

The donation not only fed people in need, but also helped families bond as they enjoyed the meals together at the dinner table, said Bezjak.

“Also, our team enjoyed connecting with the community, and provide healthy nutritious meals,” he added, also thanking other local businesses and individuals who contributed to the Christmas dinner.

“Gratitude to the community as a whole. Langley is an amazing community, and there are so many businesses and individuals who help us throughout the year,” Bezjak concluded.

