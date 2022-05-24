Model A Sunday returns to Fort Langley

June 5 will see first show at BC Farm Museum since 2019

Aldergrove’s Mike McVay with a 1919 Ford TT at the 25th anniversary of Model A Sunday car show at BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley in 2013. On Sunday, June 5, the event will return, for the first time since the pandemic hit. (Langley Advance Times file)

On Sunday, June 5, the Central Fraser Valley Chapter – Vintage Car Club of Canada will take over the road in front of the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley to hold their first Model A Sunday in more than two years.

The last one was held in 2019, before the pandemic.

Organizer Mike McVay said a shortage of parking, due to construction activity, has been partially overcome thanks to historic Fort Langley, located near the museum, allowing cars to access their parking lot.

“The Fort was very accommodating,” a grateful McVay told the Langley Advance Times.

That will add 16 potential spaces to the 24 available for pre-1932 vehicles at the Farm Museum.

Club president Frank Nicolette was expecting a surge in visitors, based on the record numbers experienced by other car-related events in Langley, something he attributes to a combination of pent-up demand, as well as good weather conditions.

“The most recent shows have been really popular,” Nicolette observed.

“The weather has been with us for the last few events’’

Model A Sunday will run from 10 a.m. to “two or three in the afternoon,” in front of the B.C. Farm Museum at 9131 King St., Nicolette said.

“It’s a great opportunity to see pre-1932 vehicles,” Nicolette commented.

“It’s open to any vehicle [of that vintage]. We call it Model A Sunday because that’s what it started as, but it has evolved over the years.”

While the Model A was easily the most popular car of that period, there were 80 different car manufacturers across North America prior to 1928, but most got wiped out when the Depression hit in 1929.

There will be food at the Sunday event, available from Fort Langley Lions Club, and entertainment by the Gibson and Cretsch combo.

“It’s just a fun afternoon too come to downtown Fort Langley and check out some vintage cars,” Nicolette summarized.

Next up for area car fans is the Sunday, June 12 “Pontiac Perfection” show at KMS tools on the Langley Bypass.

Organized by Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club, the show and shine is open to all Pontiac, GMC, Buick and Oldsmobile vehicles.

Registration and vehicle entry is from 9 a.m. to noon at #300, 19600 Langley Bypass, with voting ending at 1:30 p.m. and awards at 3 p.m.