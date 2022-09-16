More facilities for women in need as Ishtar gets a new office space

Ishtar’s new office space is located at 103-20457 Fraser Hwy. The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and currently has nine employees working there. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

With a newly built office on Fraser Highway, Langley’s Ishtar Women’s Resource Society now has additional space for its outreach program.

The new facility at 103-20457 Fraser Hwy is “one large room,” with washroom and shower space, shared Maureen Berlin, executive director.

Built on the ground floor, the new facility is “easily accessible,” especially for women with trauma and those using wheelchairs.

“It is definitely much more accessible,” Berlin commented.

The new space, which is accessible from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, will also have clothes, snacks for those visiting, and assistance from staff during working hours. In addition, clients will have access to support services like community-based victim services programs, an outreach program for women and children looking for housing and legal support, a domestic violence liaison program, and support for women at risk of or experiencing violence.

In total, Ishtar now has two transition houses (safe shelter space) and two offices, with the new space being a block away from the main office.

The addition was made after society saw an increase in the number of women reaching out for help. She added the number is expected to grow.

Berlin believes a sharp rise in domestic violence cases during the COVID led to the increase.

“…[However] help is available and that is what we are here to do.”

The new office was opened on Thursday, Sept. 8, and so far, the response has been positive, shared Berlin.

For more information on Ishtar’s offices and transition houses, people can visit ishtarsociety.org.

