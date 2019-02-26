More land has been added to Campbell Valley Regional Park in South Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

More land added to Langley’s largest park

Almost 10 acres is being added to Campbell Valley Regional Park.

Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park has grown by almost 10 acres, after a new piece of land was purchased at the park’s northwest corner.

The land, in the northwest area of the park, features old field habitat, maturing Douglas firs, and wetlands, according to Metro Vancouver Parks, which oversees the regional parks network.

The lot is 3.95 hectares (9.8 acres) and increases the size of the park to a total of 547 hectares (1,352 acres).

It will provide for greater ecological and trail continuity in the park, according to Metro Parks.

“Such parcels rarely become available and we are fortunate to have acquired an area that includes so many of the things that make Campbell Valley Regional Park so special,” said John McEwen, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Regional Parks Committee and mayor Anmore.

“This park is treasured by Langley residents and visitors, and will only become more so as time goes on,” said Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese, who also serves as a Metro Vancouver board director. “We are one of the fastest growing municipalities in Metro Vancouver and the addition of more regional parkland is a win for the environment and for park users.”

This is not the first time more land has been added to the park’s base. The former South Carvolth Elementary school site was absorbed by Campbell Valley Regional Park in 2011, five years after the school closed due to declining enrolment.

A sizable parcel of parkland at the foot of 208th Street south of 16th Avenue was once the Langley Speedway. It was purchased by Metro Vancouver in the early 1980s and closed down in 1984. The old oval track remains and is now the site of car shows several times a year.

The park attracts more than 600,000 visits annually, and includes walking and equestrian trails.

