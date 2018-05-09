Hospital foundation chair Deanna Horn, and her husband Brian, were among the 350-plus guests at this year’s Denim & Diamonds hospital gala. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

More news about Langley’s ER is coming May 28

A $30-million expansion plan is still in the works.

Saturday’s Denim & Diamonds gala was not about the impending expansion of the emergency ward at Langley Memorial Hospital.

But the room of 350-plus guests were let in on a little secret.

They were told to expect a significant announcement later this month about the $30-million new and much larger emergency facility coming to LMH.

Last spring, Fraser Health unveiled plans for the long-awaited upgrades to the hospital.

Well, at the foundation gala, guests were told to expect some news about the expansion plans, and that this announcement will be made May 28 at the hospital.

Changes to the emergency department will include more than tripling the existing 870-square-feet of space, providing 49 (up from 31) treatment sections, and adding a separate pediatric waiting area for kids.

“Last year, we saw more than 46,000 visits to Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, and we know that this number will continue to grow as the population grows,” Jason Cook, executive director of Langley Memorial Hospital, said at the time of the official announcement in 2017.

Fraser Health has since committed to fund $20 million of the project. Meanwhile, the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation has obligated to raise a further $11 million.

But the foundation has yet to kick off its official fundraising campaign for the ER, said foundation board chair Deanna Horn.

The foundation has been working to line up significant donations, and will launch a campaign once the majority of the funds are pledged – a typical format for fundraising on major projects.

When the campaign launches, the foundation will be looking to individuals, organizations, and companies to help push them over the finish line in funding.

It’s hoped all their financial commitments will be met around the time of the groundbreaking and construction start – that’s expected to be later this fall.

This will be the first major expansion of Langley Memorial since an upgrade to the maternity wing finished in 2014.

Langley is digging into spring
Langley family so grateful for care Zakariah received

