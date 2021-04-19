In a normal year, Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese would be preparing to honour local volunteers at the LEC, but the pandemic means the ceremonies will be smaller and private. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

In a normal year, Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese would be preparing to honour local volunteers at the LEC, but the pandemic means the ceremonies will be smaller and private. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

More nominations still sought for Langley Township volunteers

It’s been a tough year for volunteering in Langley thanks to COVID-19

It will be another subdued year for honouring volunteers in Langley Township, thanks to ongoing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every spring in normal times, the Township hosted a banquet to thank volunteers, and gave out three awards – the Eric Flowerdew Volunteer Award for someone who enhances Langley’s quality of life, the Pete Swensson Outstanding Community Youth Award, to a young person who shows exemplary achievements in the athletic and academic spheres, and the John and Muriel Arnason Award, which honours a duo, whether married, friends, or partners in a cause, who volunteer together.

Last year’s award winners were:

• Nigel Easton, who won the Eric Flowerdew Award for years of volunteering with curling groups and local environmental causes

• Carol Paulson and Dave Melnychuk won the John and Muriel Arnason Award for founding the Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation

• Prabhasha Wickramaarachchi won the Pete Swensson award, with top marks in class at Walnut Grove Secondary as well as a busy schedule as a competitive member of the Gators’ track team

“Every volunteer is a worthy recipient,” said Township Mayor Jack Froese, who noted that every year, the volunteers are modest about their achievements.

READ MORE: Awards honouring athletics, grades, and volunteering handed out by Langley Township

READ MORE: Township of Langley appreciation event postponed for 2020

Because of the pandemic, this will be the second year that Froese and other Township officials hand out the awards in private, distanced ceremonies.

The awards are expected to be given out later this month, and nominations officially closed on March 1.

All the awards go to people who volunteer within the Township, with any organization.

This has been a difficult year for volunteering, with fewer opportunities in many areas, Froese noted.

Large public events that used to draw dozens or hundreds of volunteers have been largely shut down. Parades, festivals, and major sporting events were all shut down because mass gatherings were too dangerous while COVID-19 was spreading in 2020 and into this year.

Many seniors, often the backbone of volunteering projects, pulled back because they were more vulnerable to COVID-19, and public-facing volunteer positions were too dangerous.

“Yet there have been other volunteer opportunities that have come up,” said Froese.

The Swensson and Flowerdew awards have both seen plenty of award nominations this year.

But Froese said that there weren’t any nominations this year for the John and Muriel Arnason Award, and he’s encouraging people to contact the Township if they know of a duo who should be recognized.

Even past volunteering efforts can be recognized, Froese said, it doesn’t have to be work done in 2020.

The winners for all three awards are expected to be chosen by the end of April, and the quiet award ceremonies are likely to be held at the Township Civic Facility on 65th Avenue, as happened last year.

Froese said he is hoping that next year, there will again be a banquet to honour the volunteers.

“I think we are all looking for causes to celebrate, to get together with people,” the mayor said.

LangleyLangley Townshipvolunteers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian battle in Korea remembered 70 years later at Langley memorial

Just Posted

In a normal year, Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese would be preparing to honour local volunteers at the LEC, but the pandemic means the ceremonies will be smaller and private. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
More nominations still sought for Langley Township volunteers

It’s been a tough year for volunteering in Langley thanks to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Langley businesses from crane company to Tim Hortons hit with COVID closures

Businesses with multiple infected staff members face shutdown

Dignitaries from China and Korea gathered for a small ceremony Friday marking the 70th anniversary of Canadian Forces participation in a Korean War battle. (Michael Chong/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Canadian battle in Korea remembered 70 years later at Langley memorial

A small ceremony was held by veterans, dignitaries, and Canadian Armed Forces members

Langley RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to locate Joel Reed Goddard. (Langley RCMP)
Willoughby man reported missing again, Langley RCMP seek public’s help

Joel Reed Goddard, 32, was last seen on March 24

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and vacation bookings are being increased in B.C. (B.C. government)
Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused, Horgan says

B.C. extends COVID-19 indoor dining, group fitness ban until May 25

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Families of workers killed in Field train derailment allege negligence in lawsuit

Lawsuits allege the workers weren’t provided a safe work environment

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Chakalaka Bar & Grill remains open in defiance of orders from Island Health to close. (Cole Schisler photo)
B.C. health authority seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders

Chakalaka Bar and Grill plans to continue serving customers without public health compliance

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa on Monday April 19, 2021. The federal government unveiled spending plans to manage the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis and chart an economic course for a post-pandemic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal Budget 2021: Liberals highlight plans for COVID supports, long-term care, child care

Job supports and vaccine manufacturing also on the list

The Abbotsford Centre has the ability to host AHL level games if the Vancouver Canucks or any other NHL team chose to move its affiliate to the arena. (File photo)
Abbotsford Centre ready for AHL if right opportunity presents itself

Building recently upgraded glass and boards, schedule would allow for AHL tenant

Most Read