Alison Nicol (left) and Adrienne Barnett work on programming at the Hub. Miranda Fatur Black Press Media

‘More purposeful’ youth seeking services at Langley’s Youth Resource Centre

Langley’s youth Hub has been at its new location for ten months, and offers all kinds of services.

Whether it’s a transgender youth looking for a little medical advice on transition, a teen looking for a hot meal, or a young person struggling with substance abuse – they’re all welcome and coming through the doors at Langley’s Youth Hub.

Since opening almost a year ago in its new digs, the hub has become a popular destination for many local youth, but not as many as was expected.

The Hub – run by Encompass Support Services Society (ESSS) – has been in its new location at 6275 203 St. since last April, and according to Alison Nicol, ESSS programs manager, the number of attendees has decreased.

But despite fewer youth stopping by, visitors seem to be seeking meaningful services to achieve their goals.

“It’s been an adjustment to the new space. We’re not running with the same numbers as before, but that being said, the youth who are coming in to access services are a little more purposeful. They’re coming in to access service providers for specific supports. Some of them are coming in for dinner and to hangout, but there seems to be more goal-driven reasons for youth to come in. Which is absolutely fantastic because that’s what this space is for,” said Nicol.

The location is accessible by bus, and according to Adrienne Barnett, ESSS communications and administrative coordinator, there’s a “good mix” of youth accessing the space.

When compared to the old location of the Hub, Nicol explained the new space has allowed the Hub to have a “new feel” for who can access services.

“The idea that was existing with the [old] Hub was that you had to have significant issues to access the space or have really rough stuff going on. This space has allowed us to say ‘this is a space for all youth.’ You may just like what we’re having for dinner here and that’s a great reason to come.”

Nicol said the Hub adapts with the needs of youth, and continues to offer “fluid” programming to meet those needs. Some of the services offered at the Hub include harm reduction and substance use support, housing and employment support, arts and culture programming and more.

While the Hub offers primary medical care drop-ins, it also offers a specialized LGBTQ2+ Wellness Night, that provides transgender youth or youth with gender dysphoria the chance to seek medical advice from Langley’s Dr. Geetha Gupta.

“I make myself available for any of their medical needs including mental health issues, screening for readiness of hormone therapy, and ongoing support and prescriptions for hormone therapy which may have been initiated elsewhere. I give them information on resources that they can access and also direct them for funded counselling services, which is quite scarce in the community,” explained Gupta.

Gupta, who has been a practising doctor for 30 years, said she finds a lot of Langley’s youth are struggling to access supports.

“Many have anxiety, which has not been addressed at home or school. Many feel deserted and are struggling with depression, other mental health issues, or substance abuse. The youth hub provides them with peer mentors as well as counsellors and a physician to help sort their issues, be it mental, medical, social, or sexual. It’s a much needed service in Langley,” Gupta added.

The LGBTQ2+ Wellness Night arose from a demand that the Langley Division of Family Practice saw when offering general health services at the Hub.

According to Barnett, there is no waitlist to access the service.

For the rest of 2019, Nicol said future plans at the Hub include connecting with the youth advisory program to make changes to current programming, and looking at what new opportunities are available.

In the distant future, Nicol said the Hub would like to look at expanding services to reach youth in Aldergrove.

“I think the biggest hope is we’re meeting needs,” added Nicol.

For more information on the Hub, visit: http://www.langleyyouthhub.com/

 

Dr. Gupta provides LGBTQ2+ Wellness Nights at the youth hub. Courtesy Langley Division of Family Practice

