More room for vendors and more workshops planned or Langley Community Farmers Market

Will begin second season at Derek Doubkeday Arboretum June 1

Langley Community Farmer’s Market board member James Galvin and executive director Amanda Smith unveiled the 2022 schedule during Earth Day in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

For its second year in its new location, the Langley Community Farmer’s Market will have more room for vendors and for workshops.

It will open for the 2022 season on June 1 at Derek Doubleday Arboretum 21177 Fraser Hwy., where the market relocated from its previous home at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley Campus.

Open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the market will offer shoppers a mix of premium makers, bakers, and growers, until the end of August.

Visitors can stock up on fresh local produce, purchase artisan goods, support local breweries, or have dinner at one of the market’s food trucks.

Langley Community Farmers Market Chair Carolyn Essaunce said while the 2021 season required the market to keep the vendor mix to about 30 vendors last year, this year, they are looking forward to growing their network of producers.

“There are so many incredible local artisans and farmers in the Langley area,” Essaunce elaborated.

“We’re really looking forward to expanding our network of vendors and continuing in our mission to support the local Langley farmers”

There will also be initiatives to encourage people to use bicycles and public transit to get to the market.

This year, the market will also be hosting a variety of workshops, beginning with one about container gardening with kids, on June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Derek Doubleday.

To register for the free event, e-mail garden@leps.bc.ca

Other planned workshops include one about small vegetable production, and a seed saving workshop.

For more information about the Langley Community Farmer’s Market, or to apply to be a vendor, visit them online at lcfm.ca.

