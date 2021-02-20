More than 300 cars come out for free treats in Aldergrove on Valentines Day

Jodi Steeves said mini donuts will be back from Easter on April 3

Residents stopped by oOties mini donut truck on Valentine’s Day for free treats courtesy of Jodi Steeves and the VIP Team. (Megan Osborn Hourie/Special to The Star)

Jodi Steeves and the VIP team said 300 car loads game by last Sunday – Valentine’s Day – for free mini donuts and sweet treats.

oOties mini donuts truck was parked at 273rd Street and Fraser Highway between 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. where people could stop by and collect a special treat bag from the Aldergrove realtor through a COVID-friendly drive-thru.

Steeves had told the Aldergrove Star that she decided to invite residents to come by because “we all need a little fun right now.”

Because the drive-thru was such a success, mini donuts and a certain, special celebrity bunny will be in the same location on April 3 for Easter.

More details to come closer to the event.

