More than 300 cars come out for free treats in Aldergrove on Valentines Day

Jodi Steeves and the VIP team said 300 car loads game by last Sunday – Valentine’s Day – for free mini donuts and sweet treats.
oOties mini donuts truck was parked at 273rd Street and Fraser Highway between 11 a.m. at 1 p.m. where people could stop by and collect a special treat bag from the Aldergrove realtor through a COVID-friendly drive-thru.
Steeves had told the Aldergrove Star that she decided to invite residents to come by because “we all need a little fun right now.”
Because the drive-thru was such a success, mini donuts and a certain, special celebrity bunny will be in the same location on April 3 for Easter.
More details to come closer to the event.
