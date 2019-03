Seven Langley youth will be selected to receive top awards at the Langley SASSY Awards.

The four Rotary Clubs of Langley will be judging the most “SASSY” youth in Langley next month, following nominations for the Service Above Self Student Youth (SASSY) Awards.

Students had until March 15 to apply for the annual awards that recognize youth in the community who exemplify the ideals of Rotary and have made an impact on the community.

According to George Bryce, Rotary Club of Aldergrove and SASSY committee member, 43 nominations were received in total.

The next step is selecting the top three students in each category – community service, youth leadership, sports leadership, leadership beyond adversity, international service, environmental leadership, and arts and culture leadership.

“This is a tough job because there are so many deserving young people who have done so many outstanding things,” added Bryce.

The top three students in each category are then scheduled for half-hour interviews on April 13, where three community judges select a winner and two runners-up. The winner receives $1,000, and runners-up receive $500.

“It’s important that we recognize and help support and acknowledge some of these youth who are going above and beyond the status quo,” added Sharine Kristoff, SASSY Awards administration coordinator.

Kristoff added the SASSY Awards are important because youth are “Langley’s future.”

An awards gala takes place at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Thursday, May 2.

The public is welcome to attend, and those interested can receive more information on ticket sales by emailing info@sassyawardslangley.ca.

For more information about the awards, visit: https://sassyawardslangley.ca/