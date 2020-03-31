More than 500 member of Facebook share the ‘silver linings’ during COVID-19

“This too shall pass,” was written on a sidewalk in Murrayville. (Sarah Vandergugten/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds have come together online to share the “silver linings” during the ongoing pandemic.

Organizers of a Facebook group, COVID Silver Linings, David and Elizabeth Pratt are encouraging people to post the positive stories that are resulting from COVID-19.

“It has been incredibly uplifting to see so many positive posts and is a great reminder that even in the worst of situations, there is some good, if you just look hard enough,” said Elizabeth.

The group was created about a week ago and has gained more than 500 people and continues to climb. It has attracted people from around North America, India and Europe, Elizabeth noted.

“If you’re Facebook timeline is anything like mine, it’s full of negative news stories,” she said. “We think we need some positivity in this very negative environment.”

The aim of the group is to share the “personal happy stories,” Elizabeth added.

Members in the group share posts, stories and videos from around the globe, including a recent video of a Langley school teacher singing for her students.

“My friend being recognized for cheering up her students with a COVID parody of Let it Go,” Lindsay Roberts said when posting a Langley Advance Times article about Kristi Robertson, who wanted to cheer up her students at Langley Fundamental and Secondary School with her performance.

“What a gift this is to our students,” Suzanne Perreault replied on the post.

Once COVID-19 has passed Elizabeth hopes to maintain the community group.

“It can be a good platform to share uplifting stories,” she said.

To learn about the group search COVID Silver Linings on Facebook.

“No good thing is too small,” the group description reads. “Feel free to join our group and help spread some good news.”

