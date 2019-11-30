More than 5,000 people expected at Langley’s Magic of Christmas

Tickets for breakfast with Santa can be purchased online for only $5

Santa returns to Langley City on Saturday, Dec. 7, for the Magic of Christmas parade. (Langley Advance Times files)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Langley as the City prepares for the Magic of Christmas event.

The event on Saturday, Dec. 7 begins early. There’s breakfast with Santa Claus in the morning, and later the annual parade and tree lighting ceremony, live entertainment, crafts for kids, letters to Santa and caroling.

The holiday event has been going on for at least 20 years and usually draws in over 5,000 people.

“It just brings the whole community together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas, and it’s basically the kick off to the Christmas season,” said Karlo Tamondong, recreation supervisor.

The day of celebrations will begin with breakfast with St. Nick at Douglas Recreation Centre (20550 Douglas Cres.) from 9 to 11 a.m. There are 150 tickets made available, and can be purchased online for $5 per person.

The morning meal will also include crafts, face painting and a magic show.

Starting at 1 p.m. a stretch of Fraser Highway (204th Street to 207th Street) will be closed to traffic for the evening events. The road will reopen around 8 p.m.

The pre-parade festivities will held at the Innes (20399 Fraser Hwy.), McBurney (20518 Fraser Hwy.) and St. Andrews (20615 Fraser Hwy.) plazas starting at 4 p.m.

“We have three craft stations,” said Tamondong. “McBurney Plaza will have our snow sculpture once again, [an artist will] be creating a holiday Christmas sculpture out of snow, and then we’ll have face painters and balloon twisters along those three locations as well.”

The entertainment and crafts will conclude at 6 p.m. so everyone can watch the parade.

The Magic of Christmas parade features more than 50 entries made up of floats, bands, carolers, businesses, and community groups. It will begin at Fraser Highway and 56th Avenue, travelling east along Fraser Highway and finish at 207th Street.

After the parade Santa will join the mayor and council members in McBurney Plaza for the 7 p.m. lighting of the Christmas tree, where people can enjoy caroling and hot chocolate.

“Dress warmly. Dress for the weather,” said Tamondong. “The event will go on rain or shine, or if it’s snowing.”

