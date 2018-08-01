Motorcyclists ride for Langley Big Brothers, Big Sisters

The charity ride went off without a hitch on Saturday.

It was another successful year for the Ride Into History fundraiser.

On Saturday morning, 110 motorcycle riders turned out for the annual charity ride, said organizer Troy Gaglardi.

It was a year of change for the event, which has selected a new charity this year, fundraising for Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley.

The Ride into History raised funds for the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope from 2012 to 2017.

Gaglardi noted that over the years, the ride had donated about $96,000 to the Gateway, and it seemed like a good time to support a new organization.

“We had some really good response to the charity,” Gaglardi said after the ride.

The riders were pleased to be doing something for local youths.

The ride itself went off without a hitch.

Clover Towing followed along in case of breakdowns, but fortunately they were left “bored,” as no one suffered a mechanical issue.

The total raised this year won’t be known for a while, as organizers are still tallying up the numbers, but the amount will be released soon. The number of riders was only slightly down from last year, Gaglardi said.