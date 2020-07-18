Langley-Aldergrove MP van Popta maintained social distancing when he visited the Blaauw Eco Forest, together with philanthropist Ann Blaauw on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (Winnie Lui/special to Langley Advance Times)

MP gets a look at the Blaauw Eco Forest in Langley

Tako van Popta returned to his alma mater

When Langley-Aldergrove MP MP Tako van Popta graduated from Trinity Western University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts in history, a minor in philosophy, TWU’s 30 acre Blaauw Eco Forest was an anonymous patch of old-growth forest.

On Tuesday, July 15, van Popta returned to his alma mater to tour the Blaauw Eco Forest, a 30-acre biodiverse land gifted to Trinity Western University by the Blaauw family for public enjoyment, education and research.

Philanthropist Ann Blaauw, wife of the late Mr. Thomas Blaauw whom the forest is named after, walked the pathway with the MP and Dr. David Clements, TWU Professor of Biology and Environmental Studies.

“Thank you,” van Popta told Blaauw.

“[It’s] a great contribution to the community and the university.”

Since 2012, the Blaauw family has donated more than $5 million to Trinity Western to purchase and preserve the site.

Officially opened in September 2013, the place was named Blaauw Eco Forest.

Located in the lowlands of Glen Valley, the forest is a rich ecosystem of mixed and coniferous forests, and features ponds and a bog.

It is protected by a restrictive covenant to preserve it in its natural state, in perpetuity, administered by TWU.

More than 115 animal species in the forest, including at-risk species such as red-legged frogs and pacific sideband snails.


