Langley Demonstration Garden was picked and pruned by volunteers Friday morning as part of a social initiate to get the space looking as fresh as can be.

Maintained by the Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), the bi-weekly meet-up offers anyone interested in doing a little gardening and socializing to come enjoy the space every second Friday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mary Catherine Duvall, a volunteer hard at work picking out weeds said she came to help out because she “just likes mucking around in the dirt.”

The get-together is a quiet and casual atmosphere with some refreshments and a few snipping tools included. It replaces “Let’s Dig It,” a seniors gardening club that wrapped up a few weeks prior.

Demonstration Garden assistant Alexandra Falconer said LEPS has many events throughout the summer and this was a great opportunity to care for the space.

“On July 22, we will be hosting a ‘community harvest’ at the garden. We’re asking people to clean out their freezers and bring food for a potluck so nothing just sitting in people’s homes goes to waste.”

Gardening Through the Winter is one of many additional upcoming events that Falconer said anyone can register for this summer – all chances for people to get outdoors and prune their own gardening skills.

No need to pre-register for the Friday morning get-togethers – people can simply show up to the Langley Demonstration Garden at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum (21200-block of Fraser Highway) and muck around until their hearts are content.

People can visit www.leps.bc.ca for registration and more information on upcoming events.

