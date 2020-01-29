Christina Sun performed a traditional Mongolian dance at last year’s Muriel Arnason celebration. (Photo courtesy Muriel Arnason Library)

Muriel Arnason cancels Lunar New Year event

Celebration was set for Saturday, Feb. 1

Muriel Arnason Libray’s 11th annual Chinese New Year celebration is cancelled.

The event was scheduled to run Saturday, Feb 1, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Sarwan Singh Randhawa, librarian supervisor, made the announcment on Wednesday, saying the call was made in relation to other cancelled events due to the cornonavirus.

READ MORE: Muriel Arnson Library celebrates Lunar New Year

“It’s being cancelled to respect the Chinese community groups who are cancelling their events in our communities,” Randhawa said.

Organizers of the Live in Langley Lunar New Year celebration called off their event on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Murial Arnason celebration will not be resheduled.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seniors Resource Centre receives computer donation from CBM Lawyers

Just Posted

Seniors Resource Centre receives computer donation from CBM Lawyers

The Langley non-profit was gifted two monitors and towers on Wednesday for administration use

LETTER: MAiD – Grateful for the choice

One local letter writer encourages people to voice their thoughts on medically assisted dying

Aldergrove Totems take down rival D.W. Poppy Redhawks

Totems emerge victorious 60-57 from close match with Redhawks

Family hopes Britain can get pregnant Langley woman out of coronavirus epicentre in China

Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan

High-scoring Trinity Western University basketball player Ja’Qualyn Gilbreath ruled ineligible for entire season

Langley-based university blames ‘administrative error’

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Premier says Surrey mayor is ‘destabilizing’ ride-hailing industry

John Horgan says the Surrey mayor should listen to residents who want competition in Uber and Lyft

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Most Read