Muriel Arnason cancels Lunar New Year event

Celebration was set for Saturday, Feb. 1

Christina Sun performed a traditional Mongolian dance at last year’s Muriel Arnason celebration. (Photo courtesy Muriel Arnason Library)

Muriel Arnason Libray’s 11th annual Chinese New Year celebration is cancelled.

The event was scheduled to run Saturday, Feb 1, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Sarwan Singh Randhawa, librarian supervisor, made the announcment on Wednesday, saying the call was made in relation to other cancelled events due to the cornonavirus.

“It’s being cancelled to respect the Chinese community groups who are cancelling their events in our communities,” Randhawa said.

Organizers of the Live in Langley Lunar New Year celebration called off their event on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Murial Arnason celebration will not be resheduled.

