Muriel Arnason Library celebrates Lunar New Year

Community members are invited to come celebrate the Year of the Rat at Muriel Arnason Library on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 2 to 3 p.m.

While Chinese New Years will be officially celebrated one week before (Jan. 25), the festivities will still be commencing at the library; this will be Muriel Arnason’s 12th annual Lunar New Year celebration.

The event is free and open to all ages; multicultural dances, crafts (including how to make a “lucky” envelope), draws, displays, and food samples will all be part of the afternoon.

READ MORE: Diwali celebrations to be held across the world, including Langley

Muriel Arnason Library is located in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338, 65th Ave.

There is no need to bring anything or register.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________