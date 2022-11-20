Murrayille craft fair supporting seniors draws hundreds

The seniors complex at Murrayville’s Avalon Garden was filled with holiday shoppers on Saturday, Nov. 19. The retirement home hosted its annual Christmas craft fair to support the facility’s recreation department.

More than 400 people attended the event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair featured about 25 outside vendors and six residents who presented their crafts at the more than 10-year-old event. Vendors sold hand made craft items, Christmas decorations, ornaments, clothing, wooden items, and so much more.

Money raised through the table fee is used to organize recreation events for the seniors living there. Lauren Ang, the recreation manager, said the fair keeps the community engaged and helps improve the wellness of seniors.

The Christmas craft fair also featured a 50-50 raffle and a grand giveaway prize of a weekend getaway at a resort in the Kootenays. The giveaway was donated by a resident’s family.

Last year, the event raised $1,000 through the raffle.

