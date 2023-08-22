Murrayville family’s 3rd annual charity tournament raises $20,000

Funds will support people needing trauma therapy, in honour of son’s memory

Murrayville mom, Tiffany Daniel (centre right), founded the Nate D Foundation in honour of her son’s memory to support others who need trauma therapy. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

After her son, Nate, lost his life to the toxic drug supply, mom Tiffany Daniel shifted her grief to keep his memory alive.

With the help of close friends, the Nate D Foundation was quickly formed.

“We came up with the idea to start a foundation and raise funds and awareness to support individuals and families dealing with mental health and addiction,” Daniel explained.

Since then, the foundation has sponsored six people to attend trauma therapy in Thailand and several others to attend counselling locally.

The third annual slo-pitch charity tournament raised almost $20,000 this year, which will support six people to attend a trauma therapy program in Thailand. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Nate had been gifted a bed in a trauma therapy treatment centre located in Thailand in 2019, and the life “returned to his eyes” his mom recalled.

“The trauma therapy approach in Thailand helped Nate learn how to process memories and emotions that were triggers,” she said.

But when lock downs and isolation-related restrictions were placed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nate relapsed and passed away on Jan. 28, 2021.

To support others who are in similar situations, the foundation hosts a slo-pitch baseball tournament and celebrity fundraiser to fund its sponsorships and counselling support.

Baseball was chosen because Nate grew up around the field with his mom.

“We thought a great way to raise funds to support individuals to attend trauma therapy treatment and do counselling locally would be a ball tournament,” Daniel said.

This year, the tournament raised almost $20,000.

“Through our fundraising, we strive to create a safe and supportive environment where individuals can find the help they need to thrive and survive,” she added.

The two celebrity meet and greet fundraisers held so far included Kirk McLean, Dave Babych, Marco Iannuzzi, Jason Day, Katie Stuart, among many others.

“We believe that every life is worth fighting for,” Daniel said.

The next fundraiser is a poker tournament in November at the Aldergrove Legion branch.

For more information on the Nate D Foundation, people can visit nate-d.ca.

Langley will likely see 50 people die of deaths from toxic and unregulated drugs this year if current trends continue in the province’s overdose crisis.

Between January and June this year, 25 people died of the toxic drug supply in Langley, according to the most recent report by the B.C. Coroners’ Service in data released on July 19.

Across B.C., 184 people died in June alone, a rate of 6.1 deaths per day.

In Langley, 44 people died in 2022, and 58 in 2021, which was Langley’s previous worst year.

