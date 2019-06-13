Museum explores Langley’s living languages

Langley Centennial Museum presents new First Peoples’ exhibit “Our Living Languages”

The Langley Centennial Museum wants to teach people how to say “hello” in the many Indigenous languages of B.C.

Developed by the First Peoples’ Royal BC Museum and First Peoples’ Cultural Council – “Our Living Languages” is the Centennial Museum’s new featured exhibit from June 13 to September 8.

The travelling exhibition, and now permanent fixture in Victoria, celebrates the resilience and diversity of Indigenous languages in the face of change.

“British Columbia, one of the planet’s most linguistically diverse regions,” explained Langley Arts & Heritage Curator Kobi Christian, “is known as a linguistic hotspot because of the diversity and vitality of the First Nations languages found here.”

Through interactive stations, video, and audio, “Our Living Languages” will provide visitors with the opportunity to learn more about the history of First People’s voices, and the communities that are working to document and revitalize 34 different languages.

Read More: Langley Centennial Museum celebrates Culture Days

An opening reception will be held to welcome the exhibition at the museum on Tuesday, June 18th from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“On the evening of the 18th, we will have a drummer and singer from Kwantlen First Nation, as well as a traditional Halkomelem language speaker to do the opening,” Christian said. “Light refreshments too.”

The Centennial Museum is located in Fort Langley at 9135 King Street and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4:45 p.m.

Admission is free of charge.

