Langley resident Yvonne Ehrenholz is the honorary chair of the Fraser Valley West’s Gutsy Walk For Crohn’s and Colitis. Ehrenholz was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease at 11 years old and has been living with the disease for 17 years. The Fraser Valley West walk happens Sunday, June 3 at Fleetwood Park 15802 80 Ave. Submitted photo

‘My journey is not something to be ashamed of’

Fraser Valley West Gutsy Walk’s honourary chair shares story of Crohn’s diagnosis at age 11

Yvonne Ehrenholz has grown accustomed to, as she puts it, her “new normal” — life with Crohn’s disease.

The honorary chair of the Fraser Valley West’s Gutsy Walk For Crohn’s and Colitis is sharing her story about living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBD), and how participating in the Gutsy Walk can make a difference in the lives of those living with Crohn’s and Colitis.

The Fraser Valley West walk happens June 3 at Fleetwood Park 15802 80 Ave. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. followed by a warm up at 10:15 a.m. and a start at 10:30 a.m.

Leashed dogs are welcome.

The walk includes lunch, face painting, a ‘selfie’ station, ‘Gutsy Market’ and other family activities.

To register and for more about the local walk, visit www.gutsywalk.ca, click on the Locations button, and then Fraser Valley West (Surrey/Langley).

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada notes that Canadians have more reasons to be concerned about Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis than anyone else in the world, with nearly 250,000 people in this country living with these diseases.

As well, the number of children under 10 with Crohn’s disease has doubled since 1995 and families new to Canada are developing Crohn’s and colitis for the first time – often within the first generation.

Seventeen years with Crohn’s

Ehrenholz was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease at 11 years old.

“It’s difficult to remember what life was like without the disease,” said the 28-year-old Langley resident, who was nominated as honorary chair by the Fraser Valley West organizing committee.

Ehrenholz doesn’t remember any lead-up symptoms prior to her initial ER visit.

“I remember being really confused about what was going on and why people stopped treating me as ‘normal,’” she said.

For many years Ehrenholz kept her medical issues to herself, “and I still do,” she says.

“Since I was young at time of diagnosis, one thing I remember was being adamant that I wasn’t ill, and hiding the disease from those around me. I didn’t tell anyone about my symptoms or treatments and treated it as a closet disease. As an adolescent I was confused and fearful of other people thinking I was different.”

But with growing awareness about IBD, Ehrenholz finds she is meeting more people with the disease, and her relationship with the illness is becoming “‘healthier.’”

For the first nine years after the diagnosis, Ehrenholz was severely sick and didn’t want anyone to know.

Now that she’s been in remission for roughly eight years, Ehrenholz has come to realize that the disease doesn’t control her as much as she thought, “nor is it a negative,” she said.

The disease consumed Ehrenholz when she was between 11 and 19. Her days were filled with countless blood tests, X-rays, ultrasounds, CT-scans, MRIs and other tests.

“It was a challenge to maintain a normal life outside of my medical treatments and self-care,” she said.

At 16 years old, Ehrenholz was asked to make a choice between having surgery or trying a relatively new drug, Remicade, where the long term side-effects were not yet fully known.

“After choosing Remicade, I still required to have part of my colon removed,” she said.

Suffering from IBD and the complications it brings hasn’t kept Ehrenholz from pursuing an BBA in Marketing Management and settling into a successful career.

She’s travelled to Peru, Europe and Mexico and often hikes or runs on the North Shore Mountains.

“These are things that seem impossible when dealing with a flare up,” Ehrenholz said.

After becoming involved in Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, Ehrenholz realized she wasn’t alone.

“The monthly meetings have helped me meet people who are also suffering from IBD and experiencing the same challenges as me,” Ehrenholz said.

“This has helped me remember that no man is an island and my journey is not something to be ashamed of.”

Looking ahead to the Gutsy Walk, Ehrenholz said she’s “thrilled to except the nomination, as I’ve been involved in Crohn’s and Colitis Canada since 2016.”

This year she has volunteered to be the committee’s digital outreach captain and registration captain.

Fountain of Youth

A familiar face at the Gutsy Walk is 102-year-old Mary Foote, Canada’s oldest Gutsy Walk participant.

• SEE RELATED STORY

Mary, who turns 103 on Oct. 25, had a fall in March and had to have surgery to put a pin in her leg, but is back home already on her own and up and walking.

“She is ‘training’ for the Gutsy Walk so she can still participate,” said Mary’s granddaughter Krista Olson, who suffers from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers (sores) in a person’s digestive tract.

Her granddaughter is the reason Mary takes part in the walk, year after year.

Previous story
Creativity flows freely at IDEA Summit

Just Posted

Woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack in Aldergrove

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on her leg

Young candidate declares run for Langley Township council

Michael Pratt is known for helping create a local memorial to the fallen.

Creativity flows freely at IDEA Summit

Langley School District organizes first ever event at LEC Fieldhouse

Picture this: endoscopy innovation being rolled out across Fraser Health region

Langley Memorial first hospital in Fraser Health region to use system

Langley school milestone: Life after mullets and math class

Some Aldergrove high school grads are back teaching at ACSS which celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed

Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Vancouver Island norovirus may be linked to herring run

Investigation ongoing; cause of contamination unknown

MP Kennedy Stewart running to be Vancouver mayor

New Democrat to run as an independent

Work to begin on Aldergrove park improvements

New amenities planned for Aldergrove Regional Park’s western side

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Most Read